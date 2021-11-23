Where to find Choice Band in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

If you’re looking to deal some massive damage in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Choice Band is always a great choice of an item for your Pokémon to hold. When held, your Pokémon’s Attack stat is boosted by a whopping 50%, but the catch is that your Pokémon can only use one move (whichever of its four moves you chose) until it is pulled out of the battle. It’s a risky piece of equipment that boasts a potentially high reward, and here’s where you can find it.

The Choice Band can only be purchased at the Exchange Service Corner (BP Shop) in the Battle Park, which you can only access after beating the game and unlocking the National Pokédex. At the Battle Park, you can go to the Battle Tower to earn Battle Points (BP), which you can then use at the BP Shop to purchase the Choice Band for 25 BP.

Once you acquire the band, equip it on one of your Pokémon as a held item, and any physical attack used by that Pokémon will pack a significantly larger punch than it would without the band. However, your options will be severely limited after attacking the first time. If you wish to attack again using that same Pokémon, you’ll only be able to use the initial move that was thrown out; all other moves will be greyed out. The item has its drawbacks, but there’s no denying the devastation you can unleash with it.