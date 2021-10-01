Where to find Cinnamon in New World

You can find numerous herbs in New World to bring back to a settlement to use at the kitchen crafting station. You’ll need these diverse spices to create many of the more complicated recipes. One of the spices you’ll need to find in the massive game is Cinnamon. This guide will detail the best locations to find Cinnamon in New World and what plant you need to locate to harvest it.

You want to look for a generic plant called herbs. Like many of the spices in New World, Cinnamon is harvested from herbs, but it typically drops in a specific region. For example, you might be able to find Oregano in First Light, but you don’t want to go to these exact locations to find Cinnamon. These are some of the many areas you can find herbs, but the ones that drop Cinnamon will be in First Light, Brightwood, and some players have reported there are herb spawns in Edgegrove that also have it.

Image via Mapgenie

We highly recommend running through First Light at the south part of the map if you’re primarily looking for Cinnamon. We’ve also looted it in Everfall, but there are only a handful of herb locations in this area, which makes it a difficult place to farm this herb properly.

You’ll need a sickle tool equipped if you want to harvest it. Luckily, when harvesting herbs, none of these plants have a harvesting level requirement, so everyone should be able to grab them.