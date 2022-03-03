Where to find Crystal Bud in Elden Ring – and what it does

Elden Ring is loaded with different items to craft, and with that comes a wide variety of ingredients to find around the Lands Between. This is especially evident whenever you enter new regions for the first time, with distinct environments offering up plenty of new plants, animals, and the like. So when you finally get through Stormveil Castle (or circumvent it entirely) and reach Liurnia of the Lakes, you can look forward to finding all sorts of materials, including the magic-tinged Crystal Buds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crystal Bud can be found in many locations around Liurnia of the Lakes, and in our experience tends to grow around trees and in shady areas. It’s abundant enough that it shouldn’t be too difficult to find as you explore normally. If you’re looking for surefire directions, though, you can head to the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace, which is indicated on above map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here simply turn left and head toward the walls of Stormveil Castle. There should be a Crystal Bud tucked behind a couple of trees. Just keep an eye out for its gentle blue glow. Gathering here will yield at least one bud, but has a chance of yielding more, especially if you have a high Item Discovery stat.

Once you have some Crystal Buds, you can take advantage of their magical properties in crafting. You can enhance your weapons by using crafting Magic Grease, or you can cast magic bolts by crafting Cuckoo Glintstones. Remember, though, that you can only craft these items once you acquire the necessary cookbooks.

