Where to find Dawn Stones in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are several evolutionary items you’re going to need to find to evolve your Pokémon. These items are crucial in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl if you want to receive specific Pokémon. One of the many evolutionary items is the Dawn Stone, and there are a few ways you can go about finding one. So here’s where you need to go if you want to find a Dawn Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

When it comes to the Dawn Stone, it’s similar to the Dusk Stone. The quickest way to find this evolutionary item is to capture a Pokémon with the Pickup ability. If they have the Pickup ability and they’re in your party, they have the chance to grab items for you during your travels. One of the notable items that they can grab is a Dawn Stone. When they receive the item for you, make sure to take it off them so you can consistently have them grabbing items for you while you run around the game.

Alternatively, you can find Dawn Stones in Mount Coronet, but you’ll need to have your bike by this point. Of the two options, you’re better off going with having a Pokémon with the Pickup ability. For us, we were able to capture a Pachirisu on Route 205 with this ability, and we acquired it during our travels. There are several other Pokémon with this ability, though.