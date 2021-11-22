Where to find Dragon Scale in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’re going to be on the hunt for several items throughout Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Dragon Scale is an essential evolution item you want to find to evolve your Pokémon into their final form. You’ll be using it to evolve Seadra into Kingdra. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where you can find a Dragon Scale in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You won’t be finding the Dragon Scale in the wild. Instead, you’ll need to catch Pokémon and hope they have it equipped when you catch them. The most notable Pokémon with this item is Seadra and Dratini. Seadra are easier to encounter as you can typically encounter them while fishing on Route 226 with a Good Rod, or you can find Seadra in the Grand Underground once you unlock the National PokéDex. For Dratini, you can find them in the Grand Underground when you complete the National PokéDex.

Because of the low chance these Pokémon have a Dragon Scale on them, they can be complicated to hunt for in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Your best bet is to explore the Grand Underground and farm them there. You can use Water-type Pokémon Statues in your Secret Base to focus on Horsea or use Dragon-type Statues for Dratini.