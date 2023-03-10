Where to find Drift Ridge, Fallow Fuel, and Neon Bay Bridge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 brings a new map to the game, packed with new landmarks to explore. A few of these landmarks are linked with challenges you need to complete, which is why we’ve put together this guide for where to find Drift Ridge, Fallow Fuel, and Neon Bay Bridge.

How to find Drift Ridge, Fallow Fuel, and Neon Bay Bridge

Image via Epic Games

Below, we’ve broken these areas down into their individual locations so that you can find them one at a time. They’re all part of the Mega City location at the bottom right of the map. Jump out of the Battle Bus and glide there if you’re struggling for the right general area to head to. Then, check the map locations we’ve outlined below for the exact locations.

Drift Ridge location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drift Ridge is a huge circuit of road you can race around, hence the name. You can find it above Mega City on the map. Find the river that flows directly through the city and follow it up. When you see the compacted road looping around, you’ve found Drift Ridge.

Fallow Fuel location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fallow Fuel is on the land that snakes around to the right and underneath Mega City. It’s between the large complex east of Luminous Lantern and Neon Bay Bridge on its left, Marine Monoliths on its right, and Moment’s Rest above it. If you look directly below Mega City and see the red tree on the coast, you can follow that up to the right and end up in Fallow Fuel, which is inland from the stretch of beach that looks like a very shallow cove just along the coast to the right there. Look for a gas station, and you’ve found it.

Neon Bay Bridge location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Neon Bay Bridge is the massive bridge of Mega City. Find Mega City at the bottom of the map and then draw a line directly down from its center. You’ll come to a colossal bridge that links the two sides of the cover that Mega City is nestled in. That is Neon Bay Bridge, so drive to it, fly to it, or swim to it and tick it off your list.

