Where to find Elekid in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Elekid is one of the several Pokémon you’ll need to hunt down if you want to find them in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It’s the beginning evolution of Electabuzz, and more often than not, it possesses the evolutionary item, Electirizer. While it doesn’t always have this item, there’s a good chance it will. In this guide, we’re going to detail to you where you can find Elekid in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll only be able to find Elekid by exploring the Grand Underground. You’ll gain access to this area once you reach Eterna City, where you can battle the second Gym Leader. However, Elekid does not appear immediately. Many players have reported that they began encountering Elekid after they defeated the third Gym Leader, Maylene, and were had seen it before battling the fourth Gym Leader, Wake.

It’s important to note that Elekid is a Pokémon Brilliant Diamond exclusive Pokémon. If you want to catch this Pokémon with a Pokémon Shining Pearl version of the game, you’ll need to trade it with someone who has Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.

The real trick once you reach this point is to search the Underground for Elekid until it appears. It might take you some time, and you may even encounter several Pokémon you did not intend to locate here because of how aggressive they can be, but Elekid should show up eventually.

If you’re searching for an Elekid with Electirizer, you may need to capture several of them before this evolutionary item appears on them.