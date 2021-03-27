Where to find Firestone in Monster Hunter Rise

The hardened metals and minerals in Monster Hunter Rise are essential to craft your armor and weapons. You’ll frequently find yourself running through the many regions of the game to locate these items. A resource you’ll find later in the game will be Firestone. It’s an item you can find alongside Dragonite Ore in the Lava Caverns, but it’s a bit harder to find. It’s slightly rarer than Dragonite Ore, so you might have to do several sweeps throughout the region to gather up enough.

The locations to mine Firestone are the same Mining Outcrop locations you’ll find throughout the Lava Cavern. If you’ve already gone through most of them seeking for Dragonite Ore, then you should be fairly familiar with these locations and have a decent idea of how you like to farm this area.

Here are all of the Mining Outcrop locations in the upper area of the Lava Caverns.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are all of the Mining Outcrop locations in the lower area of the Lava Caverns.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of the areas to rotate through, we recommend going through the lower region. This has the most Mining Outcrops for you to visit, giving you the best chance to find Firestone. These locations do respawn after a small amount of time. We recommend visiting this region using an Exploration Tour so you’re not worried about trying to tackle down some monster, collect an item, and you don’t have a timer.

