Where to find Fog of Fimbulwinter in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has a lot of runic abilities and attacks Kratos can use in various encounters against all kinds of foes across the Nine Realms. These give him a noticeable advantage in these encounters and can help him in defeating them convincingly. One of these is the Fog of Fimbulwinter, a heavy runic attack for the Leviathan Axe, that inflicts a great amount of Frost damage to enemies. So, here is how you can find and get the Fog of Fimbulwinter heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find the Fog of Fimbulwinter heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Fog of Fimbulwinter heavy runic attack is located in Svartalfheim, specifically in the Myrkr Tunnels. To get there you can take the train to The Forge or use the nearby Mystic Gateway. An opening beside the train tracks will let you go underground to the tunnels.

Screenshot by Gampur

When in the Myrkr Tunnels, continue until you come across a big chamber through which natural light from above touches the ground. This will be hard to miss as the whole chamber is illuminated. There you’ll notice a gate is blocked. The chest is on the other side of the gate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the path at the right until you reach the other side of the gate. You’ll notice that the area is covered with red vines and is blocking the chest as well.

You’ll have to ignite the barrel located exactly at the right which will destroy them. Make sure you’re at a safe distance before igniting them as if you are within the blast radius, it will give burning damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, the path will be clear and you’ll just have to approach the chest and open it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fog of Fimbulwinter creates a massive ice wave and causes heavy Frost damage to enemies in the near vicinity. It has one damage and three Frost with a cooldown time of 204 seconds.