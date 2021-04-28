Where to find Fragrant Cedar Wood in Genshin Impact

Fragrant Cedar Wood is one of the new resources added to Genshin Impact in update 1.5. It is used to craft items and furnishings for your house and needs to be actively farmed.

Fragrant Cedar Wood is not particularly hard to farm and grows in large clusters in the Mondstadt region.

Where to find Fragrant Cedar Wood

Large amounts of Fragrant Cedar Wood can be found around Springvale. Just teleport to the point below the city of Mondstadt and you can easily farm up vast quantities of it from the trees in the area.

How to harvest wood

Harvest wood is very easy. All you need to do is strike the tree with your weapon, and some wood pieces will fall from it. Keep hitting it until they stop, then move on to the next tree. The trees will not fall over or break.

What are the resources used for

Players can earn blueprints for items that they can use to build furnishing for their home in the Serenitea Pot. Each furnishing has an item costs that players need to meet to be able to build the item, such as dye, fabrics, or woods. They will need to farm up all these resources before they can build the item and place it in their house or world in the Serenitea Pot.