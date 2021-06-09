Where to find Glow Lichen in Minecraft

Glow Lichen can be a fun little surprise that you can find when you’re out exploring underground tunnels and creating new passageways in Minecraft. It’s a plant-like block that grows overtop other rocks underground and gives off a small amount of light. You may not notice it at first glance, but the distinct light it gives off makes it stand out, especially underground.

These are all of the blocks Glow Lichen can naturally generate on in Minecraft.

Andesite

Calcite

Deepslate

Diorite

Dripstone

Granite

Stone

Tuff

You primarily want to search for it underneath your Minecraft world. Alternatively, you can find it in oceans as well. It’s a random spawn on any of the above blocks, so you might have to spend a little time searching for it. When you do find it, you have to have a pair of shears with you to properly harvest it and place it in your inventory.

Once Glow Lichen is in your inventory, you can place it on any of the blocks you want in Minecraft. You can use it as a soft light source. It gives off a light level of seven, exactly half of a torch or glow berries. While it might not be the best sort of light, when you’re underground, and you’re facing complete darkness, it helps to have something.