Where to find Grenade Launchers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Weapons are always being moved in and out of rotation in Fortnite. Sometimes it’s for game balance, or just because nobody likes them. Sometimes new weapons will be highly sought after because of their power, or simply as they are needed for a challenge. The recent return of Grenade Launchers is one such instance of a challenge driving a weapon’s popularity.

Grenade Launchers can now be found anywhere on the map in Rare Chests, Supply Drops, and from sharks. The last one is odd, but sharks are mostly treated as Rare Chests depending on the loot they have managed to gobble up during a game.

You will need to do 140 damage to a player for the Week 7 Chapter 3 Season 1 challenge, which is basically two unshielded eliminations, or a single elimination if the target has a shield.

Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 7 quests and challenges