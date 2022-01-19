Where to find and eliminate IO enemies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has some new seasonal quests for players to compete. One of them is to find and eliminate IO enemies in the game. The best place to find them is at IO drill sites. Ever since the island was flipped, the forces of IO have been drilling through the island to get to the new side.

Currently, there is one IO drill site to be found to the east of Logjam Lumberyard, in a small valley near the POI. There are two IO guards there that are armed with Rare SMGs, an IO crate, and the driller itself which is now just sitting on the ground doing nothing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players should remember that Chapter 2 finished with the island flipping over, revealing a brand new island and seemingly trapping much of the Imaginary Order’s forces on the other side. Well, they have been busy drilling through to this site, no doubt in machines invented by Slone.

Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 7 quests and challenges