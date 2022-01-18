How to feed Klomberries to a Klombo in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 continues to bring surprises for players and has introduced new items called Klomberries that can be fed to the new Klombo dinosaurs that are wandering around the island. These large creatures were locked away under the snow and ice, but as it has all melted, they now have free roam of the island.

There is a Milestone that challenges players to feed Klomberries to a Klombo, so in this guide, we will show you how to do it.

The first thing to do is head to the south of the island, where Haven can be found. Just to the south of her location, players will be able to find small bushes with blue berries growing on them. These are Klomberries, and players should be able to grab a dozen or so. If they have already been picked, they can just speak with Haven who will sell them for 25 Gold Bars each.

Now, head to the west, and players should be able to find a Klombo on the other side of the lake. If it is later in the game, it may well have wandered off. All they need to do is throw the Klomberries on the ground in front of the Klombo, and it will hoover them up and eat them.