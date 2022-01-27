The Hisui region is full of Pokémon for you to research and catch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Many of them are Pokémon you’ve seen in previous games, and others have a unique regional form that you can find in the wild. For those on the lookout for Hisui Qwilfish, you’ll want to make sure you stick to the waters to find it. In this guide, we cover where to find Hisui Qwilfish in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are a handful of locations you can find Hisui Qwilfish, but they all have a similar theme of being in the water. You’ll want to make sure you can unlock the chance to ride Basculegion to ride through the water.

The most notable locations to encounter Hisui Qwilfish include the Cobalt Coastlands, notably in the water south of Castaway Shore. Other players have reportedly shared that they’ve encountered Hisui Qwilfish in other locations throughout this region. You might also be able to find one off of Obsidian Fieldlands, close to Ramanas Island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After encountering Hisui Qwilfish, you’ll want to make sure you catch it. The Hisui Qwilfish is a Dark and Poison-type, as is its evolved form, Overqwil. When you want to evolve Hisui Qwilfish into Overqwil, you’ll need to use Barb Barrage 20 times in Strong Style.