The Honed Metal resource in God of War Ragnarok is a type of metal you want to use to upgrade your shields in the game. If you’re looking to improve on any of the shields you use while playing as Kratos, finding Honed Metal will be key to making them even stronger. Finding this resource can be challenging, especially given it’s some of the mid-tier resources you can find. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Honed Metal in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Honed Metal in God of War Ragnarok

You won’t find Honed Metal at the start of the game. Instead, you’ll start to find it closer to when you complete your exploration of the Tower of Light with Tyr. When you reach the Mystic Gateway at the end of this area, Tyr suggests exploring The Barrens. Should you go in there, you can find the Vulture’s Gold treasure map, which will lead you to a small pile of treasure. Among that treasure will be Honed Metal, among some other resources you can find to improve your equipment the next time you visit Brok and Sindri’s shop.

Honed Metal should be available in optional locations outside the Vulture’s Gold treasure map. These will become more available as you progress through the main story, and they likely will be rewards for opening chests and coffins along these pathways. However, make sure to explore the secret and smaller locations in Ragnarok. It’s entirely possible you could miss these resources.

It all comes down to exploration, side quests, and being curious enough to try and solve the various puzzles awaiting you. It’s a resource you won’t discover in the earlier part of the game, so don’t worry about it too much when you’re first playing.