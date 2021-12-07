Where to find Horse Chestnut Logs in Final Fantasy XIV

If you’re looking to work your way through some of the earlier levels in your crafting profession for Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion, a practical resource you’ll want to find is Horse Chestnut Logs. You’ll be able to find them at specific locations in the Endwalker expansion, and making regular visits to this location will ensure you have a steady supply of them. In this guide, we’re going to cover where you need to go to find Horse Chestnut Logs in Final Fantasy XIV.

There are several ways to obtain this resource. The most notable method is to gather it up from a spawn. You’ll be able to find the spawn in Labyrinthos. Next, you’ll want to head over to the Outer Circuit region and check out the coordinates (X:15, Y:7). You should be able to find Horse Chestnut at this location.

You’ll also find some other methods to gather Horse Chestnut Logs. You’ll be able to receive them from completing Levequests from Ahldbyrt in Old Sharlayan at coordinates (X:12.3, Y:13.4). You want to pick up the quest named Timber of Tenkonot. Although, it requires that you have at least three Horse Chestnut Lumber planks to finish, and it requires Horse Chestnut logs to complete.

You can also pick these up from the marketboard, but the price will vary on your server, depending on how many other players are regularly gathering them. If you find the price too high, you’re better off waiting for the spawn in Labyrinthos and gathering it yourself.