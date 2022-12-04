Where to find Hot Spots in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 delivers new locations, weapons, and mechanics to its island, but players may also notice another addition made popular from other battle royales. These are Hot Spots; areas that offer easy ways to obtain mass amounts of loot at the quickest rate possible. Though, to ensure not every player is overpowered, there are very few of these on the map. Here’s how to locate Hot Spots in Fortnite.

Where are Hot Spots in Fortnite?

Players in search of Hot Spots will need to keep an eye on the mini-map as the battle bus flies in at the start of a game. This is because their locations are indicated by POIs with gold text, and they are not guaranteed to remain in the same place each match. As shown below, players do not need to visit named locations ahead of time to determine if they are Hot Spots, as question marks will also be highlighted. However, there will be just two Hot Spots per game, so expect them to be filled with opponents.

What mainly separates Hot Spots from other areas on the map is that they are the exclusive hosts of flying drones. There are multiple drones that hover over each Hot Spot, all of which can be destroyed for high-rarity weapons, med kits, and shield items. From our experience, the drones only take a single shot to knock down, so we highly recommend finding them before other players do.

If all of a Hot Spot’s drones are destroyed, it is also worth checking if the location’s Capture Point has been taken over. Capture Points can be just as promising when it comes to earning valuable loot, as those who raise their banner onto one will be rewarded with at least two weapons and the ability to see all chests through nearby walls.