Where to find ice cream cones in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite players searching for an increase to their health or speed should find themselves one of the game’s ice cream cones. There are handful of different flavors to see with each providing their own special abilities. Best yet, the item is guaranteed to spawn in particular areas of the map. Here’s where you can find ice cream cones and what each one can do for you in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Ice cream cone locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

There are five kinds of ice cream cones in Chapter 3 Season 3, all of which can be found inside of coolers and ice machines throughout the map. That said, you will discover an abundance of ice creams at Loot Lake and Chonker’s Speedway, as each locations holds 20 coolers. A majority of the coolers at Loot Lake spawn on the east side near buildings, while those at Chonker’s Speedway are set all around its racetrack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As for how they are used, you can find each type of ice cream cone and their abilities below.

Frozen Ice Cream Cone : Lends a small amount of health and makes everything slippery.

: Lends a small amount of health and makes everything slippery. Guzzling Ice Cream Cone : Slowly fills your health completely.

: Slowly fills your health completely. Ice Cream Cone : Consume for a small amount of health.

: Consume for a small amount of health. Lil’ Whip’s Special Serve : Instantly replenishes your health and shield.

: Instantly replenishes your health and shield. Spicy Ice Cream Cone: Gives a small amount of health and additional speed.

The ice cream cones have been added to the game’s loot pool thanks to the No Sweat Summer Event. The seasonal celebration is slated to last for more than two weeks with it ending on August 9. During this time, players can expect it to bring new quests and rewards on a daily basis. For instance, those who find and place down a No Sweat sign will earn the exclusive Meowscles’ Tail style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling.