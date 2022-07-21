Where to pick up a No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location in Fortnite

For the first quest in Fortnite’s No Sweat Summer Event, players will be helping an insurance agency find and place an advertisement within one of two places on the island. In return, the task will gift a summer-themed cosmetic for a job well done. So, to be sure you don’t miss out on this limited-time item, here’s how to find the No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location in Fortnite.

Where to pick up a No Sweat sign in the Fortnite No Sweat Summer Event

The first step requires that players hunt down and pick up a sign that reads “No Sweat Insurance.” The sign spawns in four different locations, as two are set on the east side of Loot Lake at the Ridgleline Ranger Station landmark and another two can be found on the beaches east of Sanctuary. Players heading to Ridgleline Ranger Station can discover the signs on shelves outside of buildings at each end of the location. Meanwhile, those going to Sanctuary’s beach will see these across the water from the Mighty Monument island (as shown below).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to place the No Sweat sign at a sponsorship location

After you have picked up the sign, you then need to bring it to the nearest sponsorship location. Players who have found their sign at Ridgeline Ranger Station should head to the truck on the north side of the location. However, those at the beach will need to go to a purple umbrella that is to the right of the sign’s shelves. You can then interact with either location’s hologram (as shown below) to place the sign down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although you won’t earn XP for completing the quest, you will be rewarded the Meowscles’ Tail style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling. During the two-week event, players can expect to see more No Sweat quests and cosmetics arrive, as the No Sweat Summer Event looks to release challenges on a daily basis until August 3. Those eager to earn more items right away can also do so by referring a friend in the battle royale and taking on its own set of quests.