All Fortnite No Sweat Summer Event quests and rewards

Similar to past chapters, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 looks to celebrate the summer with more than just an updated map and new skins. Players can soon venture into more than a dozen quests for the game’s limited-time No Sweat Summer Event for thousands of XP each and exclusive goodies. Better yet, the questline points to more unvaulted items and new features on the map. Here is everything you can expect to do in the No Sweat Summer Event and what they unlock.

Every No Sweat Summer challenge and reward in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Although developer Epic Games has only revealed that the event should launch “in a matter of days,” Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has allegedly discovered No Sweat Summer’s quests and rewards within in-game files. The leak suggests that there will be at least 19 quests with each either rewarding 15,000 XP or summer-themed cosmetics. This includes an Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling, a wearable slushee that features five unlockable styles (as pictured below).

You can discover all No Sweat Summer Quests and their cosmetic rewards below.

Remove No Sweat signs from recalled products (0/3)

Throw an ice cream cone at different named locations (0/3)

Complete a lap around the boat race after the starting countdown (0/1)

Jump on umbrellas along the beach (0/5)

Kick a beach ball and kick a giant beach ball (0/2)

Fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers (0/1)

Make a character dance to a Boogie Bomb (0/1)

Pop No Sweat Summer Inflatable objects (0/3)

Emote at different named locations (0/3)

Catch three seconds of air while driving a Motorboat (0/1)

Ring doorbells until they break (0/3)

Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event (0/1) Reward : Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling

Pick up a No Sweat Sign (0/2) Reward : Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Meowscles’ style) Back Bling

Emote at different promotional dance floor locations (0/2) Reward : Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Fishy Flurry style) Back Bling

Destroy large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles (0/3) Reward : No Sweatin’ Menu Music

Place the No Sweat Signs in an official bin (0/1) Reward : Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Goopy Guff style) Back Bling

Complete three No Sweat Summer Quests (0/3) Reward : Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Nana Frost style) Back Bling

Complete seven No Sweat Summer Quests (0/7) Reward : Sweaty Sailer Umbrella

Complete 14 No Sweat Summer Quests (0/14) Reward : Sweaty Rotation Emote



It isn’t understood how long the event and its dedicated quests will last for. Though, if it follows in the footsteps of previous seasonal events, quest-doers can expect No Sweat Summer to be around for at least two weeks. Additionally, the challenges suggest the return of Boogie Bombs and Ice Cream Cones, but players should already see one new item in the loot pool — the Prime Shotgun. The weapon debuts with six different rarities and a 20% damage bonus for gunners who fire it when it is fully loaded.