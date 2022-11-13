Where to find Ivaldi’s Anvil in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has a lot of powerful abilities and runic attacks for Kratos to use against all kinds of foes across the Nine Realms. These give him the ability to show off his Spartan might and vigor and make it easier to win in challenging encounters. One of them is Ivaldi’s Anvil, a heavy runic attack for the Leviathan Axe. Here is how you can find and get Ivaldi’s Anvil in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find the Ivaldi’s Anvil heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Ivaldi’s Anvil heavy runic attack is located in Midgard, specifically in The Derelict Outpost. You’ll find Sindri setting up shop there as well as a Mystic Gateway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter this location and explore it while dealing with the enemies inside. You’ll find a big gate at the upper top-left section at the back of the area. It is hard to notice at first sight since it is at the back. You’ll need to swing and jump across a few platforms from the other side to get there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue through that and you’ll reach a room with a crane present. You’ll need to use the crane to get to the other side of the room and eventually the chest. But the crane is stuck and you need to undo that. You will have to lower the crane, rotate it, and release it upwards again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then swing forwards with the Blades of Chaos and climb up to another platform. Continue and you will notice that the chest with the Ivaldi’s Anvil is beside a Lore Marker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ivaldi’s Anvil is a staggering attack that deals frost damage to enemies within its area of effect. It has two damage and two frost with a cooldown time of 140 seconds.