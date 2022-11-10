While exploring the Vanaheim realm in God of War Ragnarok, one of Brok’s friends, Lunda, will have a task for you. She left behind several pieces of armor throughout the Vanaheim forest. If you find them, you can have them, but they are broken, so you will need to get them repaired by Lunda or one of the other blacksmiths that you know can take a look at them. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Lunda’s Broken Cuirass in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find Lunda’s Broken Cuirass in God of War Ragnarok

You will need to search for it south of the River Delta. You can find it close to the east side of the river, over by Noatun’s Garden. Unlike the other broken weapons, you won’t need to travel too far, such as going further than the Cliffside Ruins. When you reach the east side of the river, fight through the various creatures at the location, and clear them out.

After you’ve dispatched the foes, you will need to find a faintly memorable glyph wall that almost looks like a mirror. Approach the wall, and interact with it. Kratos will bring out his chisel and knock open the glass. On the other side of the wall, you can find a chest with Broken Cuirass inside. You can return to Lunda anytime for her to repair the armor piece, and you can start wearing it.

We recommend you complete the mission Garden for the Dead. It’s in the same location and will have you clear out the poison totems in the area. You will need to destroy the fire jars to bypass them, which is a quick activity you can do while acquiring this armor piece for your collection.