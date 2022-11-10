Lunda is one of Brok’s friends that you encounter while exploring God of War Ragnarok. She will ask you to find three pieces of her lost old armor. If you retrieve all of them, she will craft them for you, making you unique pieces of armor you can take with you through the rest of the game. One of these pieces is called Lunda’s Broken Belt. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Lunda’s Broken Belt in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find Lunda’s Broken Belt in God of War Ragnarok

You can find Lunda’s Broken Belt while attempting to complete the sidequest, Freya’s Missing Peace. You will need to explore a secret location known as the Cliffside Ruins, which you can find immediately across from one of Brok’s shops in the Vanaheim river on the south side of the map. In the Cliffside Ruins, you will need to defeat a handful of enemies in this area. Once those have been dispatched, you can begin looking for the missing belt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to make your up to the second level of this location, inside the ruins. Before you make your way to the center to progress Freya’s quest, there is a small area you can visit that is covered in explosive plants. You need to throw your Leviathan Axe at them, activate them, and not damage yourself with the poison. Inside this location will be a large chest containing Lunda’s Broken Belt, which you can take back to her for her to craft a new one. You can visit Luna at any time for this to happen, so don’t feel rushed if you’re working on Freya’s side quest for the time being.