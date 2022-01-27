Where to find Magby in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Magby is one of the more popular Pokémon that exists. It was introduced in Gen II and is the baby version of Magmar. Magby has made its way into Pokémon Legends: Arceus for you to find. Get ready to have your heart warmed by this little cutie. Here is where you can find Magby in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Magby’s location

To find Magby, you will need to make your way to the eastern side of the map. Once you are there, head for Firepit Island. This island is off the eastern coast of the map and is incredibly hard to miss. You will want to travel there from the large section of the land that juts out in the ocean. Make landfall on the southern shores of Firepit Island.

Now that you have made it to Firepit Island, look for the section of it called the Cobalt Coastlands. You will find Maybe here amongst the rock and lava. Be careful of the other Pokémon in the area. If you don’ find Magby right away, that’s okay. Just wait head to a different area and come back to initiate a respawn. Magby is a rare spawn and can take a few tries before you find it.