Manaphy is a mythical Pokémon that you can encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. However, unlike the other legendary Pokémon, you’ll find as you play through the game, you’ll have to put quite a bit of work into finding it. Thankfully, when you do find it, you’ll discover it alongside Phione, meaning you can catch them both simultaneously. In this guide, we’ll share with you where to find Manaphy in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll be able to find Manaphy during The Sea’s Legend request. As you progress through more of the story, you’ll receive this request sometime shortly after the Cobalt Coastlands become available to you. Your goal is to discover the legend of this region, which requires you to find three specific Pokémon: Hisui Qwilfish, Buizel, and then Mantyke.

You can catch Hisui Qwilfish and Mantyke in the Cobalt Coastlands. Hisui Qwilfish usually swims around Tranquility Cove, Lunker’s Lair, or Islespy Shore. You can find Mantyke by Ginkgo Landing or Tranquility Shore, but we have more luck finding it by Ginkgo Landing. As for Buizel, you should be able to find in Obsidian Fieldlands, the first area, around Horsehoe Plains, Windswept Run, or Worn bridge.

After you catch all of these Pokémon, you’ll need to evolve Hisiuan Qwilfish into Overqwil. You can do this by using the Strong Style of Barb Barrage 20 times.

Now, with all three of these Pokémon in your party, make your way over to the tip of Sand’s Reach, and pass through the arch.

When you do, a notification will play, and you’ll have access to a location in Cobalt Coastlands: Seaside Hollow. Enter this location, and you’ll find Manaphy and Phione, and you catch them both inside the cave.