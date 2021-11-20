Where to find Misdreavus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Misdreavus is one of the few Pokemon that is exclusive to Pokemon Shining Pearl. This ghost-type can typically be found floating around areas at night. This elusive Pokemon can be a little difficult to find if you don’t know where to look. Here is where you can find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are looking to capture Misdreavus, you can start your search by going to the Eterna Forest. You will encounter this area early on and have a partner with you throughout it. During this time, you will encounter two Pokemon at once while in the tall grass. Because of this, you will need to knock out one of the Pokemon before you can capture the other. Come here at night and there will be a 20% chance of discovering Misdreavus.

The second location you can check out is a little farther in the game. While on your way to Solaceon Town, you will come across the Lost Tower on Route 209. Go inside and search around to find Misdreavus among the other ghost-types inside. Don’t forget to grab the Strength TM while you’re in there.

Lastly, you can find Misdreavus in the Grand Underground. You will be looking for Dazzling Cave or Stargleam Cavern. Misdreavus is a fairly common spawn in these locations so it won’t take long for you to find one.