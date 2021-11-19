Where to find Murkrow in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Murkrow is one of the many Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It’s a Pokémon that you won’t be able to find in traditional places, so you’ll have to seek it out in specific locations. Finding it can be a bit of a challenge. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where you need to go to find Murkrow in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Before we go further, it’s important to note that Murkrow is a version exclusive Pokémon. You can only receive it from the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond edition, not Pokémon Shining Pearl. So if you’re looking to acquire Murkrow and you have Pokémon Shining Pearl, you’ll need to reach out to a friend or another player who has Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.

Those who do have Pokémon Brilliant Diamond can only find Murkrow in the Grand Underground. It’s a location you can only access if you have the Explorer’s Kit. You receive this item once you reach Eterna City. You’ll speak with a man next to the city’s Pokémon Center, inside the house. Talk with him, and he’ll provide you with the kit without any specific requirements.

You’ll then be able to find Murkrow in the Spacious Cave biome. It’s one of the more common areas to find Pokémon, so you may need to enter and exit these regions until a Murkrow spawns for you in the Grand Underground.