Where to find Nightcrawler Bait in New World

You can take part in multiple activities in New World, and one of those activities is fishing. You can spend hours attempting to catch fish in several parts of the game, but if you’re looking to do it for a long time, you want to make sure you have enough bait to catch the fish. Therefore, you’re going to need to acquire Nightcrawler Bait, which can appear in several areas. You’ll want to use Nightcrawler Bait when attempting to catch fish in saltwater.

Nightcrawler Bait can be found whenever you’re attempting to collect flint close to water sources. You can find flint on the ground nearly anywhere in New World. Each time you pick up flint, there’s a slight chance that you’ll be able to receive a small amount of Nightcrawler Bait.

We’ve found this to be the best method to find the bait reliably. However, because it is a small chance, you might find yourself scouring where flint drops to acquire the most, and it can be a little disheartening not to see it every time you interact with flint. Some of the best areas with a handful of water sources include Monarch’s Bluffs, Restless Shore, Brightwood, and Ebonscale Reach.