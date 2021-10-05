Where to find Nitehare in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Throughout Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite, players can expect new NPCs to arrive on the map. While the season began with 17 different NPCs, we have already seen more arrive over the last couple of weeks.

Nitehare is a recent addition and can be found near the Fortnite Radio Station. FN Radio Station can be found directly east of Craggy Cliffs, and Nitehare should be wandering around behind it. As you get closer to the area, you will be able to see a speech bubble showing where the NPC is. They could be inside the building, or wandering around outside.

Just like all the other NPCs, Nitehare has a punchcard of challenges that players can complete to get experience for their Battle Pass and Gold Bars to buy various items in the game.