Where to travel in an Alien Slipstream for 100 meters in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The introduction of new NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 means new punchcard challenges. One of them is to travel in an alien slipstream for 100 meters in a challenge for Nitehare.

Alien slipstreams can be found at any of the crash sites that are scattered around the map in Chapter 2 Season 8. The slipstreams take the form of large ribbons of pink energy that travel through the crash site. Players can jump inside them and will be whisk through the air in the slipstream.

The important part of the challenge is that you need to travel 100 meters, and to do this you will need to keep your reticle in the center of the screen as you travel around. Otherwise, you run the risk of being thrown out of the slipstream before you travel far enough.

Once you are finished with the challenge, you can finish up the match however you like, or move on to the next stage of the punchcard. You no longer need to wait until the next round to do the next challenge and can jump straight into it if you like.

