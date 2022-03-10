Where to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [3] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [3] can be bought from the Nomadic Merchant on the east side of Saintsbridge. He’s sitting by a campfire and playing a sad song on his unusual stringed instrument. The Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [3] costs 500 Runes and expands your crafting repertoire to include Pickled Turtle Neck, Poisonbone Arrow, Poisonbone Arrow (Fletched), and Poisonbone Bolt.

Pickled Turtle Neck requires 3 Rowa Fruit, 1 Turtle Neck Meat, and 1 Herba, and temporarily boosts stamina recovery, which is a basic, but all-round useful buff. The three Posionbloom ammo types all require Thin Beats Bones and Poisonbloom, with only the more powerful Poisonbone Arrow (Fletched) requiring an additional ingredient, namely Flight Pinion.

Posionbone arrows and bolts, as you’d expect from their name, inflict poison damage. Their initial physical damage is tiny, but if you hit a target with several of them in quick succession, they’ll get poisoned and be surrounded by a green vapor, which slowly kills them. Try it out on the Pumpkin Head on the bridge close to the Nomadic Merchant you bought the Cookbook from, and you’ll see it’s pretty effective. Some enemies, of course, are resistant or immune to poison though (usually those that use it themselves), so this ammo won’t be effective in every situation.