Where to find Nosepass in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Nosepass is a tricky Pokémon to find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It’s a complicated method, so making sure you know how to find this Pokémon is critical. Here’s what you need to know about finding Nosepass in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Before you try looking for Nosepass, it’s important to note that you can only find this Pokémon after you’ve beaten the game. You have to have the National PokéDex, become Champion, and you’ve received the National PokéDex.

With those requirements, the next step is to make your way over to Sandgem town and speak to Dawn’s little sister. Talk with her, and she’s going to tell you what Pokémon is swarming that particular day and what route you can find them. Of course, the Pokémon swarm varies, so if you don’t see her talking about Nosepass, you’ll have to return the next day to capture it.

Everything comes down to speaking with Dawn’s sister. It could take you several days to find a Nosepass, or it might take you no time at all. When you do catch Nosepass, you’ll want to catch it to evolve it into a Probopass and add both Pokémon to your collection.