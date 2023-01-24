There are plenty of materials that you will need to gather if you want to take full advantage of the crafting system in Forspoken. Of course, as you progress through the game and gather crafting components, you will need more space to store them. That is where Nuggets and Feathers come in. These rare materials are needed for upgrades so you can carry more items. Unfortunately, they aren’t the most common items in the game. This guide will show you where to find Nuggets and Feathers in Forspoken.

How to get Nuggets and Feathers in Forspoken

To get Feathers and Nuggets, you will need to do a lot of searching throughout the world of Athia. There are multiple locations where you can find both of these materials. The first and most common place to find these materials is by completing Detours. Detours are the side content that you will find all across the map from Locked Labyrinths to Ruins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing the side content in the game will ultimately get you plenty of Nuggets and Feathers to use for the upgrade/crafting system but there are more ways that you can find these precious materials. If you feel like fighting large monsters, these Feathers and Nuggets will sometimes be in the chests guarded by Mutants. These are world bosses that have a tendency to be rather difficult to take on so be prepared before you fight them. You can also get these materials from chests found throughout the world but it is rare to get anything other than common crafting materials.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have enough Feathers or Nuggets, you can use them to upgrade your materials pouch and your medicine pouch. To do this, go into the crafting menu at any crafting station around the map. At the bottom of the list, you will see the option to upgrade your pouches. You need Nuggets to upgrade the medicine pouch and Feathers to upgrade the materials pouch. As you upgrade these items, you will need to gather more and more materials.