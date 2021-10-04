Where to find Onions in New World

There are multiple ingredients you’ll need to find throughout New World if you want to cook some of the more complicated recipes in the game. These recipes are incredibly beneficial in increasing your character’s health and mana regeneration, boosting their attributes, or providing them with trade skill luck stat increases. Unfortunately, for those on the hunt for Onions, you can only find them in specific regions. This guide details all the locations you can discover Onions in New World and what item you need to search for to find them.

When you’re searching for Onions, you can only find them in provision chests. These chests are all over New World, and they usually appear at landmarks. However, if you’re searching for a specific ingredient, they only have a chance at spawning in particular regions. For Onions, you need to search provision chests in Cutlass Keys, Edengrove, and First Light.

Cutlass Keys

Cutlass Keys has multiple provision chests all over the region and will be the best for you to search if you want to find Onions regularly. However, you will need to be at least level 25 to combat many of the enemies in this area.

Image via NewWorld-Map

Edengrove

Edengrove is one of the more difficult regions in New World, and you’ll only want to be going through this area if you’re at least level 55. While it is a challenging region, it likely contains many of the best rewards.

Image via NewWorld-Map

First Light

First Light is a starting area, so nearly any player can move through it. However, it’s essential to keep in mind it doesn’t have the most provision chests, so you might do better searching through Cutlass Keys.