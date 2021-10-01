Where to find Oregano in New World

There are a handful of herbs you can find in New World that you’ll need to take back to a settlement and use in your cooking recipes. You’ll often be using them in more complicated recipes that require more refinement than the ones you made at a lower level. One spice you’ll need to locate is Oregano. This guide details where you can find Oregano in New World and how you find it.

Oregano is not a specific plant node that you can find in the game, but there is a more general herb plant that you can find in the wild that has the chance to drop Oregano. These are many of the herb locations in New World, but Oregano tends to drop in First Light.

Some players have reported that they’ve discovered it in Weaver’s Fen and Brightwood, but we’ve had the best luck locating it in First Light reasonably reliably. However, Oregano does not always drop when you loot a herb. So there’s a good chance you might also receive Cinnamon, Nutmeg, or Saffron.

Herb plants do require you to have a sickle tool on your character whenever you want to harvest them, but there is no harvesting level requirement.