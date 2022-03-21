Where to find Peely in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There are several new NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, but some beloved, long-standing faces continue to roam the battle royale’s map. This includes the adorable NPC known as Peely. Once you finally run into the character, he will offer up special weapons, healing items, and other significant tools that may lead you to victory. Of course, he is also a part of the Character Collection list. Here’s how to find him.

Peely has seemingly changed locations since last season, as he is now in The Daily Bugle POI. For those who haven’t found it yet, it is located in the northeast corner of the map and is southeast of Sleep Sound. You can then discover Peely in the apartment building set in the top-right corner of The Daily Bugle. Peely is most often found roaming around a banana-themed room on the third floor of the building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Peely offers players the opportunity to directly buy the Exotic Boom Sniper Rifle, Remote Explosives, and Med-Mist in exchange for Gold. Players can even net an easy 220 XP just by speaking to the character. Though, you do want to be careful with how you interact with him, as accidentally damaging Peely can lead to a wild gun fight.

