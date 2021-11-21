Where to find Ralts in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

With so many Pokémon available for you to catch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can only find them in specific locations, though, and you may need to travel around to learn where to find them. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where you can discover Ralts in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll need to make your way to Eterna City and receive the Explorer’s Kit. You need to use this to reach the Grand Underground, a location underneath the Sinnoh region where you can explore and find dozens of Pokémon. Ralts is one of these Pokémon. It has been reported to show up Stargleam Cavern, caves with crystals, and caves with water. Although we were able to find Ralts sometime after receiving the fourth Gym Badge, we recommend waiting for this point to start searching for Ralts.

You won’t be able to find Ralts outside of the Grand Underground. Thankfully, Ralts is not a version exclusive Pokémon, so anyone who owns Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl can find this Pokémon during their adventure. If you’re looking to evolve into a Gallade, make sure you catch a male Ralts, and then you need to find a Dawn Stone.