Where to find Razor Claw in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are a handful of evolution items that you’ll need to find in Pokémon Legends: Arceus if you want to evolve all of your Pokémon. Many of them have specific requirements that you need to meet, and some of them are item-related. For example, Razor Claw is a critical evolution item if you want to evolve your Sneasel or Hisuian Sneasel into Weavile or Sneasler, respectively. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can find Razor Claw in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are a handful of ways to obtain a or those who are eager to evolve their Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasel, the best way to find Razor Claw is to make your way over to the Trading Post in Jubilife Villiage. Over here, you can speak to the NPC here and offer over your Merit Points. These are points you receive for finding lost Pokémon trainer Satchels as you explore the world. You’ll receive more Merit Points based on finding Satchels with additional items in them. After turning in enough, you can exchange 1,400 Merit Points for a Razor Claw.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you receive the item, you can offer it to your Sneasel and it will evolve. Hisuian Sneasel will need to receive the Razor Claw during the day to evolve into Sneasel. If you have the traditional Sneasel, you’ll have to give it Razor Claw at night to have it evolve into Weavile.