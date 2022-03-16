Where to find Rimed Crystal Bud in Elden Ring – and what it does

Elden Ring is home to all manner of biomes from the dark decrepit realm of Caelid to the stunning vistas of Limgrave. However, the Rimed Crystal Bud is located in some of the harshest environments of Elden Ring. Here’s where to find it in this massive game.

Rimed Crystal Buds can first be found in the Caria Manor, northwest of the Luirnia of the Lakes region. It’s northwest of The Ravine site of grace and southwest of the Unsightly Catacombs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To access this area, you’ll need to go to the Kingsrealm Ruins and find the secret door at the edge of the location. After that, use your horse to dodge large magical blasts that head your way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the Caria Manor, you’ll find Rimed Crystal Buds on downed corpses in the area. We found around 12 in just five minutes of exploring the garden. Rimed Crystal Buds can also be found commonly in freezing cold locations like the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have some Rimed Crystal Buds of your own, you can craft different items with them. With Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook [6], you can create Freezing Pots that cause ice damage to your foes when thrown. You can also form Coldbone Arrows, which can be made with the help of Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook [7].