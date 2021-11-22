Where to find Rose Incense in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Grass-type Pokémon are pretty powerful, but they are made more powerful when they hold onto a Rose Incense. This item increases the power of all grass-type moves. It is necessary for anyone running with a grass-type Pokémon in their party. Unfortunately, if you are looking to get this item, you won’t be able to until you have defeated the gym leader in Canalave City. Here is where you can find the Rose Incense in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Before you can get your hands on this item, you will first need to get the hidden move Surf from Cynthia’s grandmother. You get this hidden move as part of the story, so there is no way you will miss out on it. After getting your hands on the hidden move, you will need to head to Canalave City and beat the gym leader there to be able to use it outside of battle.

Once you have completed the steps above, head to Hearthome City or Pastoria City. Hearthome City is closer and it’s easier to reach the item from there. Travel to Route 212 which is south of Hearthome City. Continue south until you come across a pool of water with some hedges next to it in a box pattern. There is an opening on the left side of the hedges where the water is.

Use Surf to swim over to the opening in the hedges. Pick up the item in the middle of the hedges and you will receive the Rose Incense.