Where to find Scarlet Moko Grass in Final Fantasy XIV

The resources you find in Final Fantasy XIV can be used in various methods, or you can use them to craft numerous recipes. If you’re on the hunt for Scarlet Moko Grass, there are a handful of ways you can find it, with some methods being more accessible than others. You’ll need this resource for crafting recipes, especially if you want to complete specific Leve Quests in the Endwalker expansion. This guide covers where you need to go to find Scarlet Moko Grass in Final Fantasy XIV.

There are a handful of ways you can find Scarlet Moko Grass. The best way to locate it is by reaching Elpis. You can unlock this location in the Endwalker Main Scenario Quest once you get far enough. We highly recommend completing this before going out of your way to seek out these crafting resources. Once you reach Elpis, head to the Anagonorisis region, specifically closer to the Philomythese Notos. Players have reported finding it at coordinates (X:19.0, Y:22.8). You will need to have a harvesting level 86 to find it.

The other alternative to finding Scarlet Moko Grass is openly purchasing it from your server’s marketboard. The price will vary, depending on how many players have gone out of their way to locate the resource or if it’s in high demand. If you’re trying to complete the quest Skill Cap, you’ll need the Scarlet Moko Grass to craft the AR-Caena Velvet Cap of Maiming.