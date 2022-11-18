Where to find Scatterbug in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might have an abundance of new Pokémon to discover in the region of Paldea, but there’s lots here for fans of older games too. Alongside the newer faces and the variations of old favourites, there are plenty of familiar Pokémon from previous regions available to catch, including the Gen 6 Bug-type Scatterbug. Here’s where to find it.

How to catch Scatterbug in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whether you’re playing Scarlet or Violet, Scatterbug is likely to be one of the first Pokémon you encounter once you set out on your journey. It’s found at any time of day in Area One of the South Province, which is the area right outside where you and your neighbor Nemona live. In fact, Scatterbug might well be the very first Pokémon you end up catching under your own steam after Nemona gives you the tutorial on how to catch Pokémon. As is to be expected of an early-game bug type, they’re not too challenging fight, and the main thing to focus on is not wiping it out before you have a chance to catch it. Steer clear of any Fire, Rock, or Flying-type moves and whittle its health down a bit before chucking your Pokéball.

Scatterbug is, as the name suggests, a bit of a squishy Bug type, with weaknesses to Fire, Rock, and Flying type Pokémon. However, it and its first evolution Spewpa are nevertheless strong against Grass, Fighting, and Ground types, and once it involves into its final form of Vivillon, its additional Flying type will make it even stronger against those types, at the cost of additional weaknesses to Electric and Ice types and a serious Achilles heel in the form of Rock-type Pokémon. Choose your battles wisely with this Pokémon, and try to keep them in reserve for any fights against primarily Grass, Fighting, or Ground types.