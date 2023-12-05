Where To Find Sea Snails In Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’re going to need to track down several fish while exploring Disney Dreamlight Valley, which you can use in recipes, gift to your villagers, or sell them off. A unique creature you’ll want to hunt down is the Sea Snail.

The Sea Snail is a small creature that you can find in a handful of locations. It can be tricky for you to locate, but you’ll want to learn where you can track it down while expanding your home with your favorite Disney villagers. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Sea Snails in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to find Sea Snails in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Sea Snails by Dazzle Beach, and they will appear in the blue bubbles by the water in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You’ll have to toss out your fishing line a few times for the blue circles to appear on the water, giving you a better chance of tracking them down.

Sea Snails are one of the more useful items, and you’ll likely need them if you want to complete several quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Jafar is one of the characters who requires them, but you may also need to track them down if you want to add them to your collection appendix or plan to sell them to Goofy’s shop to help purchase decoration items.

Unfortunately, there’s no strategy for your Disney Dreamlight Valley world to refresh the water to get these blue ripples. The only reliable way I’ve been able to refresh these ripples is by fishing one of the spots I’m already using, catching a fish, and then the nearby ripples become a brand new color. If the ripples are not becoming blue, it might be a good idea to wander around Dazzle Beach to see if you can find a better spot, or go through a different activity.

It might be a good use of your time to locate the dolls for Jack Skellington, or can try speaking with the other Disney Dreamlight Valley you have in your village to see how they’re doing. New ripples should appear on Dazzle Beach in no time, giving you additional opportunities to potentially catch a Sea Snail. Again, it all comes down to consistently fishing at this location for an opportunity to catch a Sea Snail, and some players might get it well before you do it. Patience is a huge thing for reeling in the best fish.