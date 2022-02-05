Where to find Shaymin in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Shaymin is one of the many mythical Pokémon that appear in Legends: Arceus. This grass-type Pokémon can’t be obtained right away and actually request you to beat the game before you can get your hands on it. Get ready, this is gonna take a while. Here is where you can find Shaymin in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get your hands on Shaymin, you will first need to complete the game. While there are two endings you can get in the game, you only need to get the first ending where the credits roll afterward. You also need to have save data from either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. After both have prerequisites have been met, you will be able to get the request called A Token of Gratitude from the request board in Galaxy Hall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the Token of Gratitude request, you will be required to find a field of flowers in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Head to the west of the Fieldlands Camp to find a field of dead flowers. Go to this area and a cutscene will start where Shaymin brings the flowers back to life. After the cutscene, you will be able to catch Shaymin in the flower field. Be careful when doing so. If Shaymin runs away, you will need to restart the game. Be sure to save before attempting to catch Shaymin.