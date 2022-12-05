Where to find Slap Juice in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Slap Juice is a Rare consumable healing item in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. It’s pretty similar to Slurp Juice and Chug, but it has a unique property of its own. Consuming Slap Juice not only replenishes your health, it also gives you infinite energy for a short time, meaning you can sprint without getting worn out. This is very useful if you need to make a quick escape from an enemy or from the storm, or if you need to get to a quest objective on the far side of the map, and there are no vehicles of mountable animals to hand. In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, of course, sprinting also allows you to hurdle, so there are a lot of reasons to take a swig of Slap Juice. There are two types of containers filled with Slap Juice: Slap Juice bottles, and Slap Juice barrels.

Where to find Slap Juice bottles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Slap Juice bottles are Rare (blue) loot items, so they can be found pretty easily all over the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 island map. They sometimes show up as floor loot, but you’re more likely to find them in chests. The highest concentrations of chests are in the named POI locations, and especially in the golden named POI locations.

Where to find Slap Juice barrels in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Slap Juice barrels work in the same way as Slurp Barrels, meaning that to consume the Slap Juice inside them, you need to stand near them and smash them open so that you get covered in a big splash of Slap Juice. They can be found in a variety of locations throughout the map. They’re not so common in houses, but you can often find them in the storage rooms and outside storage areas of larger buildings. By far the highest concentration of Slap Juice barrels can be found at the Slap Juice factory in Slappy Shores on the east side of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 island map.