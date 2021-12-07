With the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion, you have numerous regions available to you that you’ll want to explore. You’ll be doing this as you complete the Main Scenario Quest. Still, you’ll want to retrace your steps to find some of the best resources available to you, especially if you’re working on leveling up your Disciple of Hand or Land professions to 90. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Snow Flax in Final Fantasy XIV.

There are a handful of ways you can earn Snow Flax. The most straightforward method is to gather it up yourself. You can find it Garlemald. While there are no high-quality versions of resources anymore, there’s a chance you can receive twice as much Snow Flax with a higher perception. It appears in Garlemald in Lush Vegetation spawns.

The second alternative is to earn them by completing A Polished Purchase Leve quest, which you can receive from Ahldiyrn. You can find Ahldiyrn in Old Sharlayan at coordinates (X:12.3, Y:13.4). You’ll need to create Snow Linen, which requires Snow Flax, so this is primarily a way to earn more if you already have some and want the chance to earn more, or you’re looking to earn Lightning and Wind crystals.

The last alternative is searching on the marketboard to see if other players already have it listed. The prices available to you will vary on what other players are willing to trade you and how difficult they’ve had to locate more.