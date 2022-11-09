The Draugrs continue to infest the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok. While exploring these worlds, you might encounter a unique Draugr hole. It does not consistently spit out Draugr like a nest, but it does feature a unique Draugr called The Hateful that you must battle against. There are six of these holes that you need to find throughout the game, and their location varies. Here’s what you need to know about all Draugr Hole locations in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Draugr Holes in God of War Ragnarok

You need to find six Draugr Holes; some are locked by story progression. If you cannot reach it or have yet to find them, you might be better off playing the main story and completing more of it before exploring.

Draugr Hole locations in Svartalfehim

There are two Draugr Holes that you can find in Svartalfheim. You can find this one on the Watchtower, at the center of the Bay of Bounty, north of Nidavellir. This will likely be the first Draugr Hole you encounter in God of War Ragnarok. The others will be locked behind story progression.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second one will be available in The Applecore, where you will have to break Tyr out of prison. You can find it close to Tyr’s cell. Rather than opening the final door, go to the left, and cling to the wall, continuing down the path. The Draugr Hole will be inside a room to your right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Draugr Hole location in Alfheim

You only need to find one Draugr Hole in Alfheim. It will be available in The Barrens, a location that opens up after you explore the Tower of Light with Tyr, who opens up this area. Once you reach the Barrens, complete the Secret of the Sands side quest. stopping the sandstorm. You can now make your way to the southwest of The Barrens, where the Draugr Hole will be on a cliff.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Draugr Hole location in Midgard

This Draugr Hole will be available to you when you unlock Midgard, which will happen after you explore Vanaheim and likely after you find the fourth Draugr. Although this is the fourth on our list of locations, it will likely be your fifth. You can find it under a cliff to the northeast of Tyr’s Temple before you enter The Eternal Campfire or King’s Grave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Draugr Hole locations in Vanaheim

There are two in Vanaheim. The first will appear during your initial story progression of the area, where you navigate The Abandoned Village with Freya, attempting to free her from the curse. You can find it on the left side of the village, away from the huts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The sixth and final Draugr Hole will appear in The Plains. This is a secret location in Vanaheim that you can find following your second reason for being in Vanaheim: rescue Freyr, Freya’s brother. Following his safe return, Helka will take you off to complete Scent of Survival. When you complete this quest, you’ll unlock The Plains. You then need to make your way to the south part of this map and unlock the Jungle, where you will then need to complete Return of the River. When you bring the water back to the valley, return to The Plains, and you can find a boat to take you to the middle of the river and the final Draugr Hole.