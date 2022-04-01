Where to find the Ancient Obelisk in Kornok’s Wall in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Ancient Obelisks are just one of the many types of collectibles there are to discover in your journey across the Wonderlands. These ancient structures aren’t just collectibles, they are challenges for those who are strong enough to take them on. When you activate an obelisk, you will need to fight waves of foes until a miniboss appears. Defeat the miniboss and the loot is all yours. Here is where you can find the Ancient Obelisk in Kornok’s Wall in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can find this obelisk, you first need to reach Kornok’s Wall. This is a later game area that you won’t reach for a while. Specifically, this area is unlocked after completing the Mortal Coil quest. Once that quest is complete, you will get the Son of a Witch quest and Kornok’s Wall will become available. Travel to Kornok’s Wall and follow the main path. During this time, you will want to be doing the Son of a Witch quest to gain access to some of the mechanics in the area. Specifically, you will need to shoot rocks with crystals on them to create new pathways.

Continue along the path until you reach Soultorn Rise. Use the floating rock to reach the other side of the chasm. Afterward, turn right and go up the hill. Cross the bridge and you will find the Ancient Obelisk on the other side. This Ancient Obelisk will have you fight the Coiled. When enough have been defeated, Shara, Dust-Begotten will appear. Defeat her to complete the challenge.