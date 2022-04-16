Where to find the Ancient Obelisk in Mount Craw in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are many collectibles that you can find in the Wonderlands. One of these collectibles are the Ancient Obelisks. These collectibles present you with challenges to survive waves of enemies. If you are successful, you get to fight the miniboss, a more powerful enemy that can take some time to defeat. There are a total of eleven obelisks for you to find throughout the world. Here is where you can find the Ancient Obelisk in Mount Craw in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mount Craw is one of the earlier areas you can get to in the Wonderlands. This area is home to the goblins. You can access this area after you complete the Brighthoof section of the campaign and pick up the Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression side quest. Go to Mount Craw and complete the side quest. Completing this side quest will unlock the later section of the area where the lake of ice is. You need this area unlocked to find the obelisk. Once you reach the lake of ice, go to the other side of it and you will find the obelisk. Be careful of the seawargs and wyverns along the way.

This obelisk will have you face off against goblins. Goblins are rather easy to defeat as long as you have a fire elemental weapon. The miniboss, on the other hand, is one of the more annoying ones you will fight. The miniboss is Pigwart and he has three health bars; a blue one, a yellow one, and a red one. You will want to have weapons in the fire, shock, and poison elements to help deplete these health bars quicker. After each bar is depleted, Pigwart will enter an immunity phase. Make sure you are ready before taking him on.